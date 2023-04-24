The Data Protection Board will be independent of the government, but will also be under the scrutiny of an appeals process. The judgments made by the board will be transparent and will be available in the public domain, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics, and IT. The Data Protection Board has been introduced by the government in DPDP Bill 2022.

