A national data governance framework policy has been now announced, which essentially means all of the government will deal with the data of citizens, data management, and data processing in a completely harmonised manner with the same standard, and guidelines for cybersecurity, and protection — all of it. Further, the legal obligation on any entity to protect the data of the Indian citizen is intact regardless of whether it is government or the private sector, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine.

