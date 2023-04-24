A national data governance framework policy has been now announced, which essentially means all of the government will deal with the data of citizens, data management, and data processing in a completely harmonised manner with the same standard, and guidelines for cybersecurity, and protection — all of it. Further, the legal obligation on any entity to protect the data of the Indian citizen is intact regardless of whether it is government or the private sector, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.