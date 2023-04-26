Start-ups in India will lead the charge in Web3 and the ones setting base outside the country will return back to India as the government will address the contours around Web3 by the Digital India Act (DIA), says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine.
