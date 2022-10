Wireless earbuds are a dime and a dozen in the Indian market, where consumers have been more than happy to switch out from older, wired earphones.

If you’re looking for a relatively affordable but very effective pair of ANC earbuds either for optimising conversations or even for a good general listening experience, the OPPO Enco X2 is definitely one of the most effective options available in the market right now.

Watch the review and read the full article here.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit