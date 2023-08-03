Sresta Natural Bioproducts, one of the earliest organic food products companies in India, is diversifying its product basket by launching baby and children’s food, snacks, and frozen foods.

“We are going to roll out these products in the next few weeks,” Raj Seelam, Founder and Managing Director of Sresta Natura Bioproducts talks about the company’s plans.

The company is looking at introducing baby and children’s products for target ages of 6 months to 4 years, and up to 10 years, respectively.