A trip to Tamil Nadu is incomplete without a visit to A2B (Adyar Ananda Bhavan) to taste some of the best vegetarian foods, sweets and savouries. What started as a small sweet shop in Rajapalayam near Coimbatore five decades ago by a farmer KS Tirupathi Raja is today worth ₹1,400 crore and heading to become a ₹10,000 crore business empire in five years, with an IPO on the cards.
