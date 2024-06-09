Mortal remains of Ramoji Film City Founder Late Ramoji Rao were brought for last rites on June 09. TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu carried the mortal remains of the Media Baron on his shoulders as his last respects. Rao passed away at the age of 87 on June 08 as he left behind a lasting legacy of enterprise and dedication.

