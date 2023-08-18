At the launch of the Bihar Museum Biennale 2023, where museum directors, gallery owners and art lovers converged, there were deep discussions on the creative business of museums. How can museums be more interactive? How can museums increase footfalls? How can museums think more creatively about merchandise? Dr Alka Pande, art historian and chief curator of the Bihar Museum Biennale 2023 shares her ideas on how Indian businesses can engage with museums with Chitra Narayanan, editorial consultant, Businessline.
