Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presented the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly today.

While tabling the budget, the Finance Minister said that the government’s revenue deficit reduced significantly to ₹30,000 crore in the current year. He dwelt on the initiatives of the government under the Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003, with an aim to reduce the deficit without compromising on welfare schemes. Watch this video to know more.