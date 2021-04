The election in Tamil Nadu is just around the corner, and major parties – the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition party the DMK – are campaigning hard to win.

A big worry for the AIADMK, which has been in power for a decade now, is the impact of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), a relatively small party that is being led by VK Sasikala’s nephew, TTV Dhinakaran.

Here’s why.