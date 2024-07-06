Why are gold and silver prices rising? Why do the prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes keep fluctuating? Why do the prices of the foods we eat continue to rise? What’s happening around us that we are failing to take note of? What’s likely to happen in the short term?

Are you interested in learning about these?

Stay tuned to our new video series explaining the key factors affecting the commodity markets brought to you by our host, Subramani Ra Mancombu, Head of Argi-Business and Commodities at The Hindu businessline.