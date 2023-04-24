Safe harbour immunity meant that social media companies could not be held liable for any third-party content being posted or shared on their platforms. In a conversation at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ session with BusinessLine Editor, Raghuvir Srinivasan, Union Minister for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said misinformation has become rampant across social media platforms. In the last year two years, the Centre has taken down 1,100 accounts that were spewing misinformation about the government.“We are doing a disservice by conflating this legitimate effort to make sure our internet is safe and trusted, with an unnecessary focus on free speech. Because there is no restriction on free speech, there is no restriction on journalism,” the Minister said.

