By incorporating yoga into your routine, you can break free from the constant hustle and experience a newfound balance between work and personal life. Through rejuvenating yoga practices, you will cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and increase mental clarity, leading to enhanced productivity and focus in your professional endeavours.
Video by- Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga
