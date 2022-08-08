How has creativity in advertising evolved? What K-factor does South Korean agency Cheil bring to the advertising world? In the digital era, does the East have an advantage over the West? Adman Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, and President Creative, Cheil Worldwide, widely regarded as one of the world’s top digital minds takes on these questions from BusinessLine
Watch | Advertising is the glue that binds brands and customers: Malcolm Poynton
Aug 08, 2022