Watch | Advertising is the glue that binds brands and customers: Malcolm Poynton

Chitra Narayanan |Siddharth Mathew Cherian | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022

Adman Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, and President Creative, Cheil Worldwide on how creativity in advertising has evolved

How has creativity in advertising evolved? What K-factor does South Korean agency Cheil bring to the advertising world? In the digital era, does the East have an advantage over the West? Adman Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, and President Creative, Cheil Worldwide, widely regarded as one of the world’s top digital minds takes on these questions from BusinessLine

Published on Aug 08, 2022

