Chennai has been a talent hub for the banking and manufacturing sector with a robust ecosystem of top-notch universities and it enables scope for greater collaboration with Bangalore, says Prashanti Bodugum, Vice President of Technology, and Chennai Center Head of Walmart Global Tech. Walmart Global Tech India is critical for the $572 billion retail giant Walmart as technology-related innovation developed by it helps in improved customer experience both at the stores and online.

