Watch | Taking growth and Innovation Beyond Bengaluru

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 14, 2021

One of India's genuine success stories on the global stage has been its prowess in the software services and being the backoffice of the world. Karnataka has led India's charge both in export of traditional software services and BPM apart from being home to a number of startup unicorns by fostering a culture of innovation.

Ahead of the 24th annual edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit from Nov 17-19th, BL's Venkatesha Babu caught up with the state IT minister Dr Ashwath Narayan for a conversation on creating policy frameworks for fostering innovation, using technology for delivering better governance and pushing growth of tech companies Beyond Bengaluru.

Published on November 14, 2021

