Nikon India expects to close this financial year with ₹900-crore revenue, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year and beat the pre-Covid revenue of ₹820 crore. “We will cross ₹1,000 crore in 2023-24,” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt Ltd in an exclusive interview to the businessline.

Watch the full interview here.