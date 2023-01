Will the upcoming Budget be a boon or bane for the middle class? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, “I too belong to the middle class so I can understand the pressures of the middle class. I identify myself with the middle class so I know.”

How can the government help ease the burden of the middle class? Associate Editor Shishir Sinha explains. Listen to the full podcast here.

