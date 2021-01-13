Watch | Zoho's alternative to WhatsApp - Arattai

Even as cheery New Year greetings messages flew over WhatsApp, along came the chat app’s privacy policy ‘update’ to spoil the party. Shocked to learn their conversations were no longer private and Facebook would have access to whatever they did on WhatsApp, alarmed users began migrating to other apps, especially Telegram and Signal.

But even as the debate was hotting up on which of the two apps was a better alternative, along came Indian software company Zoho’s surprise new offering Arattai (meaning chat in Tamil).

