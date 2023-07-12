The UCC is back in the news once again. This time, the Law Commission’s move to solicit ideas from public and religious organisations has brought the issue to the forefront again.

So, what exactly is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code, or UCC, aims to establish a uniform set of personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

As of now, matters such as marriage, divorce, and succession are governed by religion-based personal laws. In the Constitution, Article 44 talks about UCC.

However, it is not enforceable as it is a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

Read the full explainer here

