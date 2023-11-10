The energy sector impacts our lives. The way it affects our lives can also be seen in the cinema. Several iconic films feature the kidnapping of technicians at oil fields, coal miners, and electricity bills. How have Indian films depicted the energy sector? And, has it changed over the years?

A group of researchers from the University of Cambridge studied this in a bid to understand the evolution of household energy demand. In a published paper in 2020, ‘Films as source of everyday life and energy use: A case of Indian cinema”, they used 19 Indian feature films to document household energy and appliance use.

In this special episode of EnergOnomics, we take a look at how films shown the shift in this sector.

