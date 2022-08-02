100 hospitalised after chemical gas leak in AP SEZ

Over 100 employees of an apparel unit in a Special Economic Zone at Achyutapuram near Visakhapatnam were hospitalised after a chemical gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.
“As many as 87 employees have been admitted to hospitals at Achyutapuram and Anakapalle. The police have rushed to the spot and supervising rescue operations,” Gudivada Amarnath, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Infrastructure and Information Technology, told BusinessLine.
4,000 employees working on shift at the time of the gas leak in the factory.
Published on
August 02, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.