100 hospitalised after chemical gas leak in AP SEZ

Over 100 employees of an apparel unit in a Special Economic Zone at Achyutapuram near Visakhapatnam were hospitalised after a chemical gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.

“As many as 87 employees have been admitted to hospitals at Achyutapuram and Anakapalle. The police have rushed to the spot and supervising rescue operations,” Gudivada Amarnath, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Infrastructure and Information Technology, told BusinessLine.

4,000 employees working on shift at the time of the gas leak in the factory.