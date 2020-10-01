11 million more viewers per match this IPL: BARC

As many as 269 million viewers watched the 13th Indian Premier League in its opening week, with the viewing minutes being 60.6 billion across seven matches and 21 channels, and this marks a 15 per cent increase in viewing minutes despite one less match and fewer channels compared to the IPL in 2019, said BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) on Thursday.

BARC manages the TV audience measurement system in India. There are 11 million more viewers per match compared to last year, said BARC.

Opening match

The opening match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19 garnered a viewership of 52 million impressions, a 29 per cent increase compared to the IPL in 2019. It was also watched by 158 million viewers, a 21 per cent increase compared to 2019, said BARC.

The second to seventh matches continued to garner more than 34 million impressions, viewed by over 100 million viewers match on match, it further found.

One out of three TV viewers watched this IPL live, it said. And, 44 per cent of TV households watched IPL-13 live, it added.

The total advertising volume for IPL 2020 opening week is also 15 per cent higher than that of the opening week in last year’s IPL, it said. This is within Star Sports set of channels and live matches excluding Star Sport 1 Bangla, Star Sports 2 (HD +SD).

Both advertiser and brand counts also increased as compared to the earlier season, said BARC.