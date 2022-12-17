The 21 st edition of India International Mega Trade Fair commenced on December 16 showcasing Kolkata as the preferred destination for trade and commerce and as a retail hub. The 18-day fair, being held at the Science City grounds, would conclude on January 2.

Thailand and Afghanistan are the partner countries, with Iran and Bangladesh being the focus countries for this year’s trade fair. The fair was inaugurated on Saturday officially by Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister along with Subir Chakraborty, President, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) in presence of dignitaries from the partnering and focus nations Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The trade fair will showcase goods and items ranging from food, clothing, and furniture to healthcare, cosmetics and handicrafts along with consumer durables. More than 20 foreign countries along with nearly all Indian states are participating in the fair.

The fair is likely to witness a footfall of over 50,000 people per day.

“We seek to provide business opportunities to countries and industries by providing them a platform to exhibit their products. This trade fair is a vital opportunity in celebrating the diversity in trade and commerce,” Subir Chakroborty said.

The fair will feature pavilions from Egypt, Myanmar, Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Dubai, Netherlands, USA, among others.