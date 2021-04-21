22 die in Nashik hospital after leakage in oxygen tanker

Nashik District Collector Suraj Mandhare told reporters that 22 patients on ventilator in Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Zakir Hussain hospital died after oxygen supply pressure was reduced due to leakage in the oxygen tanker.

The leakage accident happened when tankers were being filled. The Collector said that 22 deaths were reported by afternoon. All patients were being treated for Covid-19.

All the victims were on ventilators and were in need of a constant oxygen supply. According to preliminary information, around 150 patients were either oxygen-dependent or on ventilators.