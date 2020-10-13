73% of people look forward to celebrating upcoming festivities amidst pandemic: Survey

According to a survey conducted by the Public app — a location-based homegrown social app — with the festival season around the corner, 73 per cent of respondents are looking forward to celebrating the festivals amidst the pandemic.

This comes as the unlock activities are in progress and people are getting accustomed to the new normal.

More than five lakh people from over 300 districts across India participated in the survey, giving their opinion on the upcoming festival season and their expectations from it.

The survey revealed that 63 per cent of respondents look forward to organising a get-together with their family and friends to pep up the festivities.

Online shopping preferred

As far as online shopping is concerned, 50 per cent of respondents said they will prefer online shopping that comes with the convenience of being at their homes.

Gifting options, however, threw up mixed opinions. 53 per cent of respondents said they would be visiting local markets for festival shopping.

The survey report added that 61 per cent of respondents believe their budget will be lower during the festival season due to the effect of the pandemic. Of the remaining respondents, 17 per cent believe that the spending will remain the same as previous years and 22 per cent think that festival budgets will, in fact, be hiked.

The survey also asked the respondents about the categories they would like to spend on. New clothes topped the list (30 per cent), followed by electronics (19 per cent), automobiles (14 per cent), and precious jewelry like gold and silver at (11 per cent). The remaining 53 per cent chose miscellaneous items.