82% of India’s workforce considering changing jobs in 2022: LinkedIn report

There is optimism about the future of work among India’s workforce even as 82 per cent of the workforce are considering changing their jobs in 2022, according to the latest job-seeker research by LinkedIn.

As per the research, the “Great Reshuffle” in India is being led by freshers with up to one year of work experience (94 per cent) and Gen Z professionals (87 per cent), who are more likely to consider changing jobs in 2022.

The research is based on the survey responses of 1,111 professionals in India.

Based on the responses, professionals are leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance (30 per cent), not enough money (28 per cent), or greater career ambitions (23 per cent).

“When looking for new roles in the new year, professionals in India say flexible working arrangements will be top priority,” the report said.

Workforce confidence

Furthermore, as per the research, professionals in India are confident about their job roles (45 per cent), careers (45 per cent), and overall job availability (38 per cent) getting better in 2022. 86 per cent of professionals in India said that they were confident about the strength of their professional networks as they enter into the new year looking for new job opportunities.

However, despite their positive outlook for the future, 71 per cent of professionals doubt their abilities at work more now than before the pandemic, while 63 per cent say they suffer from imposter syndrome.

“This self-doubt seems to be a by-product of working in isolation for nearly two years as 33 per cent of professionals say the pandemic has negatively impacted their confidence at work,” the report said.

The top three factors contributing to the stress were lack of face-to-face support from supervisors and peers (40 per cent), having to take on new responsibilities (34 per cent), and having to use more technology (31 per cent).

What employees look for

The top reasons that can convince professionals in India to stay with their current employer in 2022 included better salary (42 per cent), more appreciation (36 per cent), and improved work-life balance (34 per cent).

The findings also show a significant disparity in the perception of men and women towards how they are being compensated by their current employers today.

According to the survey, working women (37 per cent) are 1.3x more likely to quit their current job due to poor work-life balance, when compared to working men (28 per cent). They are also more likely (49 per cent) to say they will remain with their current employer if they get better pay, when compared to working men (39 per cent).

“This may be a wake up call for employers to revisit their compensation benefits and ensure more inclusivity through their offerings,” it said.

Jobs on the Rise 2022

LinkedIn further revealed a list of popular jobs this year with IT, healthcare, and business development roles dominating the Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list.

The list is based on platform data to identify job titles experiencing the highest growth rates from January 2017 through July 2021.

Out of the 15 fastest growing jobs on the list, men constituted at least 70 per cent of hires for IT roles such as Site Reliability Engineer (79 per cent) and Machine Learning Engineer (78 per cent); and Marketing & Advertising roles such as Affiliate Marketing Specialist (68 per cent) and Media Buyer (67 per cent).

The top four roles in terms of women hires were Wellness Specialist (54 per cent), User Experience Researcher (60 per cent), Recruitment Associate (68 per cent), and Strategy Associate (60 per cent). Overall, more men were hired for IT and Marketing & Advertising roles as compared to women, as per the report.

Overall, with businesses growing their digital footprint in 2022, there is a growing demand for highly skilled IT workers (Site Reliability Engineer, Data Science Specialist, Machine Learning Engineer) and business development talent (Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Business Development Representative, Strategy Associate). The list also showed requirements in the healthcare sector amid the pandemic.

“The pandemic has spurred people to rethink their careers and look for new job opportunities to meet their renewed purpose and priorities in life. As confidence in new opportunities grows, it is evident that the Great Reshuffle in India is clearly being led by job seekers, and talent is in the driver’s seat right now — with flexibility as their no. 1 priority today,” said Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News.

“Our Jobs on the Rise list shows that the demand for tech savvy talent is growing hotter across the IT, healthcare, and business development sectors,” Vengurlekar said.

Top 15 fastest growing jobs in India as per LinkedIn’s ‘Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list’

Affiliate Marketing Specialist

Site Reliability Engineer

Molecular Biologist

Wellness Specialist

User Experience Researcher

Machine Learning Engineer

Recruitment Associate

Data Science Specialist

Chief Legal Officer

Ebusiness Manager

Back End Developer

Media Buyer

Strategy Associate

Business Development Representative

Service Analyst

LinkedIn is also launching a Jobs Bootcamp — a series of LinkedIn Lives, featuring industry and career experts to help job seekers navigate the current work environment. LinkedIn Lives will be available on the platform from January 17 to 25, 2022 at 11.30 am IST.

“In this evolving labour market, there is no better time for us to launch a ‘Jobs Bootcamp’ — a series of LinkedIn Live events with career experts who will share career advice and job-seeking tips, the fastest-growing jobs list, the Top Voices: Career Experts List, and unlock a range of Learning courses that can help job-seekers build key skills to find their next opportunity in 2022,” Vengurlekar said.