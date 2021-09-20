86 new signatories commit to achieve Net-Zero Carbon by 2040

Amazon and Global Optimism announced that more than 200 companies have now signed The Climate Pledge to meet Climate Change net zero carbon targets by 2040, a decade ahead of 2050.

The 86 new signatories joining The Climate Pledge include Procter & Gamble, HP, Salesforce, ASOS, and Nespresso with three new signatories from India – UPL Limited, Greenko Group, and GODI, joining the existing Indian signatory, Infosys Limited.

Pledge signatories in total generate over $1.8 trillion in global annual revenues and have more than seven million employees across 26 industries in 21 countries. By achieving net-zero carbon by 2040, current Climate Pledge signatories are expected to collectively mitigate 1.98 billion metric tonnes (BMT) of carbon emissions from a 2020 baseline, representing 5.4 per cent of global annual emissions —demonstrating the collective impact The Climate Pledge is having in addressing climate change and prompting more action to tackle the crisis.

“I believe that now, more than ever, companies like Amazon have an obligation to lead the fight for our planet,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “But, solving this challenge cannot be accomplished by one company; it requires all of us to act together, and it’s one of the reasons we’re so excited to announce that more than 200 businesses have joined us in signing The Climate Pledge—a commitment to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early.”

Many of the new Pledge signatories are making significant progress towards reducing their carbon emissions.

Today’s announcement responds to the findings of the latest report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which underscores the need for increased urgency in addressing the climate crisis. Unless there are immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius or even 2 degrees Celsius will be out of reach.

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, 201 organisations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions.