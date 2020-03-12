A day after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia met Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

Shah expressed confidence that Scindia’s induction will further strengthen the BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. After meeting, Shah said in a tweet, “I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.”

Scindia also met Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi in the morning. The former Congress leader described the meeting at the residence of the defence minister as a "courtesy call".

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts and new leadership. Scindia has been named as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.