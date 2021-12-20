AAI initiates ₹25,000 cr capex plan to upgrade and develop airports in next 4-5 years: V K Singh

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has initiated a capex plan for development, upgrade and modernisation of various airports in the country.
Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation V K Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the AAI has taken up development of new airports and expansion/upgrade of existing ones at an estimated cost of around ₹25,000 crore in the next 4-5 years.
In addition, three Public Private Partnership (PPP) airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have taken up an expansion plan to the tune of ₹30,000 crore by 2025. These projects are at various stages of planning/development.
On Monday, the Minister said the capex includes setting up of Greenfield airports; expansion/ modification of existing terminals and new terminals; expansion/strengthening of existing runways, aprons; and air navigation services (ANS) works like control tower, technical block etc.
Also see: Jet Airways to take off again in 2022
Per the FDI Policy, 100 per cent FDI is permitted in scheduled air transport service, domestic scheduled passenger airline (automatic up to 49 per cent and government route beyond 49 per cent) subject to sectoral and other applicable conditions.
Under the Greenfield Airport Policy, 2008, which provides guidelines for establishment of new Greenfield airports, an airport developer – including the State government – willing to establish an airport is required to send a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). There is a 2-stage process for approval of the proposal that include ‘site-clearance’ stage and ‘in-principle’ approval stage.
In accordance with this policy, MoCA has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield airports — Mopain Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka; Datia(Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi and Bhogapuramand Oravakal in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh. Of these, eight airports — Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Oravakal and Kushinagar — are operational.
Also see: Covid: RT-PCR pre-booking for passengers from ‘at-risk’ nations comes into effect
Under the UDAN scheme, so far, 154 RCS airports including 14 water aerodromes and 36 helipads have been identified for development and upgrade.
The Minister, responding to another question, on Monday, added that interests of employees of Air India and Indian Airlines have been taken care of by the Centre. The strategic partner, post disinvestment (by the Centre), shall continue to provide Gratuity and PF benefits to employees.
The arrangement with employees and the Life Insurance Corporation of India for administering the existing Air India and Indian Airlines employees self contributory superannuation pension fund trust will continue. Medical benefits are to be made available to retired and eligible retiring AI beneficiaries by the government.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...