Access Healthcare plans to invest ₹190 crore to expand delivery operations

Healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider Access Healthcare is planning to invest ₹190 crore to scale up its delivery operations and build a new campus in Chennai.

The company on Tuesday announced that it has acquired a land parcel of 1.57 acres for around ₹50 crore from an IT services provider in Chennai to establish a new campus for its BPO and IT operations. The company said it will demolish the existing facility and build a campus with an operational capacity of 7,000 employees working in approximately 2.5-lakh sq.ft.

“The overall value of the project is estimated at ₹190 crore and expected to be completed in about two years,” the company said in a press release.

Access Healthcare provides BPO, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centres in the US, India, and the Philippines. With more than 24,000 staff, the company supports over four lakh healthcare providers through 85 plus clients.

“The new campus in Chennai will deliver advanced healthcare BPO and IT services to our clients in the healthcare revenue cycle and payer market segments. We currently employ over half of our 24,000 people team in Chennai and are looking to strengthen our presence in the city further,” Vardhman Jain, Vice-Chairman of Access Healthcare, was quoted in the release.

“The new campus will house the company’s BPO and IT operations and serve as the hub for its technical infrastructure. The campus will create new jobs across healthcare BPO, IT operations, network infrastructure support, human resources, and other functional areas,” Jain added.