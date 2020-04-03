News

Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 500 crore to combat Covid-19

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

Aditya Birla Group has announced Rs 500 crore fund to support initiatives against the coronavirus epidemic. This includes Rs 400 crore to the PM- CARES Fund and 50 cr grant to FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence for Covid relief measures.

“Given the severity of the disruption, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response that includes financial and material support, healthcare assistance and community responsibility” said Rajashree Birla, Chairperson- Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development

Other initiatives include activating a 100-bed Covid-19 facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, in partnership with BMC. This initiative is being spearheaded by Neerja Birla. It has also earmarked more than 200 beds for Covid-19 patients across locations including Ujjain, Pune, Hazaribagh, Rayagada, Solapur and Kharach.

    Another Rs.50 crore will be allocated towards supply of 1 million N95 masks, 280000 personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as ventilators.

