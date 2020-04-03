Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 500 crore to combat Covid-19

Aditya Birla Group has announced Rs 500 crore fund to support initiatives against the coronavirus epidemic. This includes Rs 400 crore to the PM- CARES Fund and 50 cr grant to FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence for Covid relief measures.

“Given the severity of the disruption, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response that includes financial and material support, healthcare assistance and community responsibility” said Rajashree Birla, Chairperson- Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development

Other initiatives include activating a 100-bed Covid-19 facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, in partnership with BMC. This initiative is being spearheaded by Neerja Birla. It has also earmarked more than 200 beds for Covid-19 patients across locations including Ujjain, Pune, Hazaribagh, Rayagada, Solapur and Kharach.

Another Rs.50 crore will be allocated towards supply of 1 million N95 masks, 280000 personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as ventilators.