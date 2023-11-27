IndiGo has partnered with Microsoft to develop and launch an AI chatbot, 6Eskai. This chatbot will use GPT-4 technology. To begin with, it will address customer queries in 10 different languages. Early results show a 75 per cent reduction in customer service agent workload.

A fortnight ago, Air India too launched Maharaja, which too is powered by AI. IndiGo is among the first few airlines in the region to harness cutting-edge AI technology.

The AI bot uses 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to answer a diverse range of commonly asked questions with ease. IndiGo’s team of data scientists has painstakingly done thorough research on generative pretrained transformers (GPT) and programmed the bot using extensive prompt engineering to mimic human behaviour, respond to emotions, and even infuse humour into interactions, ensuring a more engaging and entertaining experience for its customers.

6ESkai is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent. Moreover, the bot is not only capable of understanding written or typed language but also verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.

Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President of Ifly and Customer Experience at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to introduce 6Eskai, our AI-driven chat assistant, as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience. This innovative tool will offer seamless support to our passengers, providing quick and personalised assistance for their travel needs, reflecting IndiGo’s dedication to technological advancements and customer-centric services.”