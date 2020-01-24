Agri pump start-up Samudra setting up manufacturing facility in Coimbatore

Singapore-headquartered start-up Samudra has forayed into the Indian agricultural and domestic pumps space with the launch of open-well and borewell submersibles, slow speed self-priming mini monoblocs and control panels.

The company has set for itself a turnover target of ₹12 crore from Maharashtra region alone in the first year and an overall target of ₹50 crore in FY 20-21.

Shivan Ramachandran, founder, Samudra said that the company’s products will would be introduced across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala initially, and then West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab by the next quarter. “We will look to expand into other States in a phased manner, and hopefully establish a pan India presence by 2022.”

To keep pace with expansion plans, Ramachandran is planning to invest ₹25-₹30 crore by April 2021.

Though based out of Singapore, the company has a 14,000 sq ft unit at Athipalayam near Ganapathy in Coimbatore, a 4,000-sq ft R&D centre and testing unit at Varadharajapuram and an upcoming facility spread over 33,000-sq ft in Peelamedu.

“We would have established 50,000 sq ft of manufacturing space in the next two months with daily production capacity of 300 plus products. We intend to expand this further by adding another 30,000 sq ft to support component manufacturing and product assembly,” he said.

Ramachandran said that the company is looking to partner with a South Korean conglomerate to enter the high potential hydro pneumatic pressure booster segment. “The future is in infrastructure development and these pumps are a must,” said the former joint managing director of Texmo Industries.

Asked if the start-up would venture into solar energy pumps space, he said “Yes. We are in the process of identifying the right technology partner.”