Karnataka police has installed artificial intelligence (AI) cameras along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to check speeding.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, tweeted that the AI-based cameras have been deployed in a trial to capture overspeeding. “Inspected the progress of road safety-related work on the Bengaluru- Mysore Expressway,” his tweet read.

Introducing Intelligent Traffic Management System in Mysore City soon,any suggestion from citizens is welcome in this regard

Kumar also said the department would introduce an intelligent traffic management system in Mysuru city soon. He called for suggestions from citizens.

The move comes close on the heels of the ban on the movement of two-wheelers and tractors on the expressway from August 1. Violation of the order would attract punishment under Section 186 and 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The rationale cited is that the expressway is designed for fast-moving vehicles.

There have been reports of vehicles taking the wrong exit on the expressway and endangering other commuters. The police official had previously even warned of cancelling the driver’s licence of offenders.