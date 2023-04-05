Hyderabad, April 5 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has crossed the landmark of 10 lakh outpatient consultations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the achievement of AIIMS Mangalagiri by mentioning it in the recent Mann Ki Baat programme and referred to an interaction with a doctor and someone who had benefited from tele-consultations.

Replying to the tweet by AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh about 10 lakh outpatient consultations, the Prime Minister tweeted; “A good achievement by the institution. In one of the recent #MannKiBaat programmes I had discussed this issue including interaction with a doctor and someone who has benefited from tele-consultations,’‘ Modi said according to a release.

AIIMS was designed to serve as a nucleus for nurturing excellence in all aspects of health and wellness programs throughout India.

AIIMS Mangalagiri is one of the AIIMS healthcare institutes being established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

In 2018, AIIMS-Mangalagiri started functioning from a newly constructed, albeit temporary campus at Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada. In March 2019 OPD services were started in the permanent campus at Mangalagiri, Guntur.

In the lockdown during Covid19 pandemic, the OPD services were supplemented with eParamarsh initiative for doorstep sample collection. Limited OPD services started during 2020 for Covid19 patients which were extended to other patients in early 2021.