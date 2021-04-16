News

Ajai Seth assumes charge as new Economic Affairs Secretary

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 16, 2021

He will be in service till June 30, 2025

Ajai Seth on Friday took charge as the new Economic Affairs Secretary in the Finance Ministry. He has been appointed in place of Tarun Bajaj who has been given full time charge of Revenue Department.

Seth is a 1987 Batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Karnataka Cadre. Prior to coming to North Block, he was Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

According to executive record sheet of IAS officer, he is back in Central posting after a gap of 13 years. His last posting in Centre was as Adviser with Asian Development Bank Manila (2004-08). Prior to that, he was Director in the Economic Affairs Department.

He is scheduled to be in service till June 30, 2025.

Published on April 16, 2021

