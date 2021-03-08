News

Ajit Pawar announces Pune-Nashik superfast rail line

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 08, 2021

Finance Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar

The Finance Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar today in his FY2021-22 budget speech announced a major project for connecting Pune to Nashik, with medium superfast rail line.

Pawar said that trains would be able to reach speeds up to 200 km per hour on the line. The decision was taken today at the cabinet meeting, he said.

He also added that since today is also International Women Day therefore for further empowering women in the state, from April 1 if any house is registered in the name of a woman then the transaction will attract lesser stamp duty.

His budget speech is still underway.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 08, 2021
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.