Ajit Pawar announces Pune-Nashik superfast rail line

The Finance Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar today in his FY2021-22 budget speech announced a major project for connecting Pune to Nashik, with medium superfast rail line.

Pawar said that trains would be able to reach speeds up to 200 km per hour on the line. The decision was taken today at the cabinet meeting, he said.

He also added that since today is also International Women Day therefore for further empowering women in the state, from April 1 if any house is registered in the name of a woman then the transaction will attract lesser stamp duty.

His budget speech is still underway.