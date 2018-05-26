Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Modi govt

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today hit out at the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the poor, dalits and women suffered during the last four years.

Taking to twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister raised the issue of bank fraud and alleged that the corrupt were allowed to flee the country. He said farmers, businessmen and unemployed masses were reeling from the decisions of the Modi Government.

“Rajniti mein bhrashtachar ka khel , banking system hua fail. Petrol-diesel ke daam uchtam, dollar ke mukabale rupiya nyuntam.

“Desh se gholatebaaz farar, videsho se dikhave ke karar. Mehgai par GST ki maar.

Dalit, garib , mahila par vaar. Kisan , berozgar, karobari behal, mubarak ho yeh chaar saal,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

On its fourth anniversary, the Modi Government today listed its achievements, saying that development had become a “vibrant mass movement” during its rule, but the Opposition has dismissed its claims and described it as a period of “treachery, trickery, revenge and lies”.