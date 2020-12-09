All-women green energy consultancy set up in Kerala

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The lofty ideal of empowering women has inspired a non-resident entrepreneur to set up a consultancy-cum-project management firm back home in Kerala by bringing women in key positions to drive the message for fast-tracking the adoption and use of sustainable or renewable energy.
The firm, Vydyuthi Energy Services, specialises in consulting, training, energy audits and project management in the key focus areas like energy efficiency, renewable energy, e-mobility, carbon accounting and climate change, says Anoop Babu, the entrepreneur.
Babu seeks to draw from his experience of implementing solar photovoltaic (PV) panel installation projects across the globe for several years now. Kerala, he says, is a pioneer in driving renewable energy with the Niti Ayog ranking it as #1 purveyor of the UN Sustainability Development Goals.
The Middle-East has been mostly the hunting ground for Babu where has developed renewable energy projects with a cumulative capacity of 2 GW (solar, wind, biomass, thermal and battery storage) in the fast-growing markets of the UAE by mainstreaming the latest technologies and innovations.
Vydyuthi Energy Services is the first authorised body in Kerala to provide certified technical training in major green energy domains along with the CII-ITC Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Development, Delhi. The training is open to professionals, students, businesses, consumers, and other communities. Vydyuthi can also be a technical and industrial partner of schools and engineering colleges for various green projects.
It is also one of the first companies from the state signed up by the UN for the Women Empowerment Principles. In India, only 170 companies have been signed up for this initiative of which 64 companies are from the private sector. Vydyuthi has become the 65th company on the list, Babu said.
Apart from mother and co-founder Indira Babu, the rest of the team at the helm of Vydyuthi includes Sudha Kumari, a retired engineer, who led the Energy Efficiency Department of the Kerala State Electricity Board, as Head of Business; Vani Vijay, a research expert, as a working partner; and Kokila Vijayakumar, as Head of Operations.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
₹1376 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134013901405 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...