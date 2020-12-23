Allocate funds for Pharma City and NIMZ, KTR writes to Piyush Goyal

Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to allocate special funds for projects such as Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC), National Industrial Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ, Zaheerabad) and National Design Centre (NDC) in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

He also asked Goyal to allocate funds for setting up of an industrial corridor in the State.

The estimated project cost for taking infrastructure development in the two nodes at HPC and NIMZ is put at ₹ 3,000 and ₹ 2,000 crore respectively.

“We are very keen to take up the development of these two projects on a fast-track basis. We request you to allocate at least 50 per cent of the project cost in the budget estimates for 2021-22,” he said in a letter to the Union Minister on Wednesday.

He said the HPC was being developed in tune with the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. It would consolidate India’s leadership position in the pharmaceutical sector. It has the potential to attract investments to the tune of ₹64,000 crore and generate 5.6 lakh jobs, the Minister said.

“We seek ₹4,922 crore from the Union government for the development of external and internal infrastructure. We request you to allocate ₹870 crore for HPC in the upcoming budget,” he said.

For the ₹9,500-crore NIMZ project at Zaheerabad, he asked the Centre to initially release ₹500 crore for the developmental works in the first phase.

With regard to the National Design Centre (NDC), he said the State has already submitted a Detailed Project Report with inputs from all National Institute of Designs (NIDs).

“We are very keen to develop this unique institution in Hyderabad and have also identified 30 acres on the University of Hyderabad campus. This land will be offered free of cost by the State,” he said. He wanted the Union Government to allocate ₹200 crore in the upcoming budget to start work on the project.