Amazon India creates over 1 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of the festive season

Amazon India announced that it has created more than 1,00,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of the festive season across its operations network in the country. The new seasonal positions will help elevate its delivery experience and boost the company’s fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season.

The new associates will join Amazon’s existing network of associates and support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders. The company has also generated thousands of indirect opportunities through its partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, ‘I Have Space’ delivery partners, Amazon Flex partners and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the exponential demand during this period.

Earlier this year, in May, Amazon India created close to 70,000 seasonal opportunities across its operational network and customer service centres. This along with todays announcement is another step forward in Amazon India’s commitment to create one million new job opportunities in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

“This festive season, we are looking forward to serving customers in every part of the country by providing fast, safe and a more seamless ecommerce experience to them from the safety of their homes. This year, more than 1,00,000 seasonal associates will join us to to fulfil customer promises. We remain committed to creating job opportunities across the country, specially at a time when the pandemic has posed challenges in earning livelihood for many”, said Akhil Saxena, Vice President, APAC, MENA and LATAM Customer Fulfilment Operations, Amazon India.

In the last few months, Amazon announced plans to launch 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expand seven existing centres across the country this year. The company now has more than 32 million cubic feet of storage capacity and supports more than 6.5 lakh sellers across regions.