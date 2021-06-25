Amikacin may have been administered in fake vaccination camps in Kolkata

Hundreds, including Trinamool Congress MP, Mimi Chakraborty, are suspected to have received an antibiotic named Amikacin in the name of Covid vaccine across fake vaccination camps that were held in the city, preliminary investigations by the Kolkata Police has revealed.

The accused, arrested on Tuesday and identified as Debanjan Deb, masquerading an IAS officer and posing as an employee of the local civic body (Kolkata Municipal Corporation) as he ran these camps.

Amikacin administered

According to findings, the accused would administer Amikacin. Amikacin is a readily available antibiotic medicine used to treat bacterial infections, joint infections, intra-abdominal infections, meningitis, pneumonia, sepsis, and urinary tract infections. It is also used for the treatment of multi drug-resistant tuberculosis. In some cases he had used salt water too, police suspect.

The accused would paste “fake labels of Covishield” on Amikacin vials. The antibiotic was purchased from chemist shops and local wholesale markets using his fake identity.

“Debanjan’s house was raided and a large number of vials of Amicacin injection were found. Fake labels of Covidshield have been found. In his computer, prints and copies of such fake labels have been found,” a senior official investigating the case told BusinessLine. The officer added that in some cases he told people, that Sputnik V was being administered too.

So far, there have been no reports of any side effects amongst the people who were administered these fake vaccines.

Senior health department officials are carrying out “door to door surveys” to check on the health and “probable adverse effects” that beneficiaries - who were administered the vaccines - could develop.

Multiple Fake Vaccine Camps

Debanjan, son of a retired excise department officer, had reportedly got into the business of selling masks, hand sanitisers and PPE kits. In his statement to the police, the accused said, he used to purchase materials in bulk from the local wholesale market and would then re-sell. During this he also resorted to “social service” and started distributing free sanitiser/ masks etc. He would run “free vaccine camps” under the aegis of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. His Twitter profile mentions him as a ‘public servant’.

Also read: Trinamool MP busts vaccination scam after falling prey; police arrest accused

In one such case, he carried out a vaccination drive in one of the premiere city colleges, using a forged letterhead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. A complaint had been filed against him in the local police station recently.

While Debanjan has run at least three such fake camps across the city, as per initial findings of the police; and at least 250 plus people have taken vaccines (through these camps). His racket came to an end after he invited Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty in one such vaccination camp that was being organised for the differently-abled and transgenders. The MP herself had taken a jab at the camp.

Mimi’s suspicion was aroused after she did not receive the customary message that beneficiaries get post vaccination. After enquiring she found that none of the beneficiaries present there received the mandatory post-jab SMS. It was later found out that the local councillor, Borough chairman or even the police were not aware of the vaccination camp that was running for over 10 days there. The matter was then taken up with the city civic body and police filed a suo motu case.

Political Connections

Meanwhile, a political war has broken out in the state, as the Opposition BJP had gone hammer and tongs alleging involving of ruling Trinamool Congress politicians in the running of the fake vaccine camps.

The accused has on several occasions photographed with former city mayor (now Chairman Board of Administrators) Firhad Hakim; senior Trinamool leaders and MLAs like Debasish Kumar; cabinet minister Subrata Mukherjee, among others. Pictures of him with senior officers have also surfaced.

Most ruling party leaders have denied knowing him. They say, he would, like any other person, photograph himself with them. They were not aware of who he was. Ironically, Debanjan has also been photographed in participating in the state government’s flagship “Duare Sarkar” (Governance at Your Doorstep) programme. His Twitter profile is full of such photos of government programmes.

According to Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, when an MP gets duped, then it is understood that public safety has been threatened. “Fake vaccination camp at Kasba organised by a fraud, impersonating as IAS officer raises doubts on the State Health Department's diligence & adherence to protocols in regards to the vaccination drive. With a MP getting duped, what about the safety of the public?,” Adhikari tweeted.