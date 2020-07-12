Amitabh Bachchan’s residence ‘Jalsa’ declared a containment zone: Report

Amitabh Bachchan’s residence ‘Jalsa’ has been declared a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after Bachchan and his son Abhishek had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bachchans’ residence in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone with officials increasing security outside the residence, Times of India reported.

Bachchan on Saturday had taken to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” he had tweeted.

His son Abhishek had tweeted shortly after that he too had tested positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he wrote.

Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope on Sunday morning had said that the duo had been shifted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai where they were in stable condition. Bachchan had mild symptoms including fever and cough, Tope had said.

Other members of the household including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya had been tested for the infection and have tested negative, as per reports.