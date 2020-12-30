Anand Mahindra lauds UK nod to AZ-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the approval of AstraZeneca-Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency supply in the United Kingdom.

Mahindra took to Twitter to hail the news. Tagging Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the post, he tweeted, “Light at the end of the tunnel. I trust India will waste no time in approval as well.. @drharshvardhan.”

Mahindra in November had hailed AstraZeneca’s announcement of successful interim trials for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

He shared his thoughts on Twitter stating that the vaccine candidate from the company could be one of the best bets for India in combatting the pandemic.

Mahindra, quoting a tweet from Adar Poonawala, CEO and Owner, Serum Institute of India (SII) regarding the results of the trials of the vaccine, had tweeted, “Interestingly the more effective dosage will be more economical. And the easier storage & transportability of this vaccine makes it possibly the best bet for India. This is seriously good news. Let’s get this show on the road @adarpoonawalla.”

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) provided authorisation for emergency supply of the vaccine on Wednesday for the active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older. Vaccinations may begin early in 2021, as per previous reports.

Serum Institute Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla last week had said that approximately five crore doses of the vaccine are stockpiled and ready to deploy as soon as the vaccine receives a go-ahead from the Indian regulator, as per the report.