 Andhra Pradesh reconstitutes cabinet, 25 ministers sworn-in

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the new Cabinet in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Monday.

The new Cabinet has 11 members from the previous stint while 14 are new faces. A House with a strength of 175 can have 26 Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the Cabinet.

All the 24 Ministers, one berth vacant with the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, had quit on April 7 to enable the Chief Minister to rejig his team. The ministers who joined the State Cabinet today included Dharmana Prasad Rao, Seediri Appalraju, Botsa Satyanarayana, Peedika Rajanna Dora, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, P Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao, Pineni Viswaroop, Chelluboina Venugopal, Taneti Vanitha, Karmuri Nageswara Rao, Mettu Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Amzad Basha, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanuru Jayaram, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Narayana Swami, R K Roja, Ushasree Charan and Adimulapu Suresh, according to a release.

The Chief Minister had asked 24 ministers to resign last week and formed a new cabinet to give representation to call castes and communities. The creation of 13 new districts was also taken into consideration while forming a new cabinet.