Andhra Pradesh unveils ‘Visit AP’ campaign

To boost tourism, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched ‘Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 Campaign’ in Amravati on Tuesday.

The launch of the campaign coincided with the World Tourism Day celebrations.

The CM had also released broachers to mark the occasion and also unveiled the GIS web portal to guide visitors to the tourist destinations in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy directed the tourism department to play a ‘key role’ in promoting tourism, travel, and hospitality fields.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the tribal Dhimsa dancers who came from Araku, according to a release.