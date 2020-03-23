Announce support package for daily wagers, pushcart vendors, cab drivers: RV Deshpande

Former Congress minister RV Deshpande urged the Karnataka Chief Minister to announce a support package covering small businesses, daily wage earners, pushcart vendors, Ola/Uber drivers, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Participating in the discussion on State budget in the Legislative Assembly, Deshpande said: “The State budget was announced on March 5 but now, a lot of things have changed with Covid-19 crisis. Earlier, the national and state economy was affected due to general slowdown, but now with Covid-19 crisis, majority of the service sector are affected.”

“I urge the Chief Minister to announce a financial stimulus package through Karnataka State Finance Corporation (KSFC), District Credit Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) and other State government corporations,” he added.

He also suggested the State government to call a meeting of all nationalised and private banks through State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and help re-schedule loans so that banks don’t impose penal interest or penalty and also help them avail over draft.

The Congress leader urged the State government to safeguard the start-up culture of the State. “Karnataka is a cradle for start-ups. Ever since Covid-19 crisis, their financial resources have dried up and are re-trenching employees. It is time for the State government to come to their rescue.”

The chambers of industry and commerce including FKCCI, KASSIA and PIA assured their support for the Government’s decision on lockdown as part of the fight against spread of coronavirus.