AP Assembly adopts resolution against privatisation of RINL

The Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution to oppose the Centre's decision on 100% strategic disinvestment of Government of India's shareholding in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Vishakapatnam. The Centre had proposed divestment of RINL along with the management control through privatisation.
The House, which earlier in the day presented the Annual Budget for 2021-2022, and passed the Appropriation Bills and some other Bills, resolved to request the Government of India to consider the measures suggested by State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated February 6, 2021 and March 9, 2021, wherein the Chief Minister suggested options to make RINL profitable and remain the pride of Telugu people and Andhra Pradesh.
Also read: Jagan writes to FM seeking early revival of Vizag Steel Plant
State Legislative Assembly also adopted a resolution to request the Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation to change the name of Orvakal Airport in Kurnool as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport.
