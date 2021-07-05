AP CM Jagan writes to Union Ministers on water projects, Telangana violations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to accord early environmental clearance for Rayalaseema lift irrigation project and to initiate action against Telangana for misuse of water allocations.

He also sought CISF security deployment for the effective operation and maintenance of irrigation projects in the interest of both the States.

In his letter to the Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, the AP CM stated about the need to provide environmental clearance for the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme which is proposed to supplement the existing irrigation projects of Tungabhadra and other projects for supply through KC Canal and for drinking water supply to Chennai city.

Describing the Telangana State attitude as whimsical in generating power from the common reservoirs of both the States on Krishna river, unilaterally violating all the operational protocols, agreements and directions of the Krishna River Management Board, he said it was depriving Andhra Pradesh’s rights to utilise its allocated water.

Telangana started utilising the Srisailam reservoir water from day one of the water year 2021-22 (June 01, 2021) for power generation, although the current reservoir levels are well below over 834 feet which is the Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) for the generation of power.

This has been done unilaterally without raising any indent before KRMB although there is no irrigation requirement under Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Krishna Delta System. It may be noted that power generation is only incidental to irrigation needs.

EAC meeting

The Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC) under MoEF and CC met on June 17, 2021, and after thorough deliberations on the proposal, requested for some additional information, which was uploaded on June 30. The EAC is meeting again on July 07to deliberate on the proposal for issue of prior environmental clearance for Rayalaseema Lift Scheme.

In the letter to the Jal Shakthi Minister, Jagan stated about the belligerant attitude and violations by Telangana with regard to usage of Krishna water which is causing lot of distress to AP.

“This will cause severe distress to the chronically drought-prone Rayalaseema region — Nellore, Prakasam districts and Chennai city, as they depend on Srisailam Reservoir for their drinking water and irrgiation needs,” he wrote.

He added that Telangana continues to unilaterally operate hydel power generation from Nagarjunasagar Project without placing indent before Krishna River Management Board in violation of the protocol for water drawal.

He contended, “KRMB acts swiftly on the false complaints of Telangana and ignores the genuine complaints of Andhra Pradesh though we have time and again requested KRMB to act in a fair manner.”

He requested that the jurisdiction of KRMB be notified immediately and all the offtakes which include water for irrigation, power and drinking water on common reservoirs may be kept under the control of KRMB with CISF security for effective operation and maintenance in the interest of both the States.